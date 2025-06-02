Liz Truss has complained of ‘Soviet-esque political persecution’ in the UK during a speech at a conservative conference in Hungary.
On Sunday, Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister was once again invited to a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to share her insight and wisdom.
This time, the conference took place in Hungary – a nation ranked 68th in the world for press freedom, crowned the most corrupt country in the EU and which faces accusations of no longer being a democracy under powerful prime minister Viktor Orban.
Where better then for Truss to make unfounded claims of “Soviet-esque political persecution” in the UK.
It wasn’t long before she mentioned Lucy Connolly’s prison sentence, which was handed to her after she called for people to set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers following the horrific Southport killings.
Last month, Connolly, the wife of a Tory councillor, lost an appeal against her 31-month prison sentence.
In a separate part of the speech, Truss voiced her support for far-right French politician Marine Le Pen and far-right German political party AfD
On social media, many condemned Truss for her comments, with some calling her an ’embarrassment’ and a ‘traitor to Britain.’
