Liz Truss has complained of ‘Soviet-esque political persecution’ in the UK during a speech at a conservative conference in Hungary.

On Sunday, Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister was once again invited to a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to share her insight and wisdom.

This time, the conference took place in Hungary – a nation ranked 68th in the world for press freedom, crowned the most corrupt country in the EU and which faces accusations of no longer being a democracy under powerful prime minister Viktor Orban.

Where better then for Truss to make unfounded claims of “Soviet-esque political persecution” in the UK.

It wasn’t long before she mentioned Lucy Connolly’s prison sentence, which was handed to her after she called for people to set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers following the horrific Southport killings.

Last month, Connolly, the wife of a Tory councillor, lost an appeal against her 31-month prison sentence.

There is no longer free speech in Britain.



Lucy Connolly has been made an example of.



She must be freed. pic.twitter.com/lhTLHXEVSy — Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 1, 2025

In a separate part of the speech, Truss voiced her support for far-right French politician Marine Le Pen and far-right German political party AfD

Former British PM Liz Truss is endorsing Marine Le Pen and the AfD at CPAC Hungary pic.twitter.com/xRHDtZZ5NA — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 1, 2025

On social media, many condemned Truss for her comments, with some calling her an ’embarrassment’ and a ‘traitor to Britain.’

How the hell were you ever Prime Minister. Totally embarrassing — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 1, 2025

Liz Truss is telling lies about Britain – for money and status amongst foreign RW and authoritarian actors.



At best this is immoral. At worst it’s being a traitor to Britain and aiding the UKs enemies. https://t.co/FsRc6sCWhv — Prof Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) June 1, 2025

Liz Truss spends her days travelling abroad and lying about the UK for money. How deeply sad of an existence that must be. pic.twitter.com/mNsOa5F1Dm — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 1, 2025

The Liz Truss Death of Irony tour continues in Orban’s Hungary where she complains about free speech in the UK. pic.twitter.com/YImsKXOYx5 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) June 1, 2025

Britain is ranked 20th in the free speech index whereas Hungary is ranked 68th. https://t.co/jz1gev4zHo — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 31, 2025

Liz Truss talking about free speech is rich. You tanked the economy, gave hedge funds a payday, then vanished. Now you’re defending a woman jailed for inciting racial hatred as if she’s a hero? — Waqas🇬🇧🇵🇰🔶️ (@m0w4q45) June 1, 2025

Related: Question Time audience member schooled over Lucy Connolly sentencing