Three journeys this year to The Hague in Holland: – Mar: Dom Raab and 9 officials – private jet – £22,895 – Apr: Liz Truss and 10 officials – govt plane – £36,387 – Oct: Me and one researcher – train – £471. This is your money and the government treats it like confetti.

The Resolution Foundation has called for an urgent government response to the crisis, presumably one that doesn’t entail flying under 200 miles in private aircraft.

It comes as Britain prepares to be gripped by the biggest squeeze in a century, with household incomes projected to fall by 10 per cent over the next two years.

Thornberry said: “This is your money and the government treats it like confetti.”

The Shadow Attorney General made the trip to the Netherlands for a snip of the price last month (£471) and posted expenses filed by the former PM as well as Dominic Raab, who also managed to rack up £22,895 by travelling on a private jet.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .