Elon Musk has revealed he sleeps with two guns and a collection of Diet Coke cans in a bizarre tweet.

The new Twitter owner revealed the contents of his bedside table in an early-hours post.

It showed two weapons: a revolver that looked like a film prop, and another that appeared to be a 19th century pistol, in a display case that includes the painting Washington crossing the Delaware.

It also included four cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke. He apologised in a later tweet for the lack of coasters, for which he said there was “no excuse”.

Musk appears to be staying in San Francisco as he attempts to transform his new company into what he has called “Twitter 2.0”.

He triggered a mass walk-out after he asked staff whether they want to remain art the company to work “long hours at high intensity” or leave.

His latest photo has been widely lampooned on the social media channel he owns.

Cold War Steve posted this reply in a nod to his relationship with Donald Trump, which I’m sure you’ll agree is an absolute corker!

Jim Felton also had this comment, which is also bang on the money!

You can take my extremely divorced dad energy from my cold dead hands pic.twitter.com/UybKgX4w9O — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 28, 2022

