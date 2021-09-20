A list of the economic self-harm caused by Brexit is set to be tapered off when it reaches 1,000 entries in the coming days or weeks.

R. Daniel Kelemen, a scholar of law and political science who holds the Jean Monnet Chair at Rutgers University, has been documenting the impact of the UK’s split with the European Union since the start of the year using hashtag #BrexitReality.

A mere eight months on he has already reached more than 950 entries, with the thread set to end when he hits the 1,000 mark.

Though Brexit will continue to damage the UK economy for years to come, I will end this #BrexitReality 🧵 on the economic self-harm caused by Brexit when it reaches 1000 entries.



Only 50 more to go! Please spread the word about it so more people can follow the final countdown https://t.co/k4D6Kpwmv0 — R. Daniel Kelemen (@rdanielkelemen) September 18, 2021

Among the entries on the list is recent ONS data confirming that the current lorry driver shortage that has beset the UK economy was indeed triggered by a lack of EU workers.

According to the figures one in four businesses are struggling to fill roles as a result of a sharp reduction in the supply of suitable applicants caused by EU workers leaving Britain.

This proportion rises to 46 per cent among transport and storage businesses, highlighting the acute hiring difficulties haulage firms are facing.

Kelemen also cited fruit and veg waste caused by a lack of pickers.

951. #BrexitReality “UK fruit and vegetable growers are cutting their planting for 2022 after unprecedented labour shortages led to widespread wastage of produce, with hundreds of tonnes of crops from broccoli to raspberries left to rot in the fields.” https://t.co/jT3uegGAr9 — R. Daniel Kelemen (@rdanielkelemen) September 18, 2021

The issue was raised by Sir Roger Gale in Parliament last week.

The North Thanet MP said a lack of pickers and drivers has led to Birchington-based Thanet Earth ‘trashing’ £320,000 worth of produce in just three weeks.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Roger said: “On this Back British Farming Day we are at harvest time but all is not safely gathered in.

“In three weeks Thanet Earth, one of the largest glasshouse companies in the country, has had to trash £320,000 worth of produce because there are no pickers and no drivers, because of a lack of labour force. The crops are rotting in our fields and on our trees.”

Sir Roger asked for a covid recovery visa to be introduced immediately so this year’s crops are not lost. He also took a swipe at relaxed planning regulations saying: “We are not going to blaze a trail building on our finest agricultural land. That has got to stop, now.”

