Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar seemed to reprise his role as DSI Ted Hastings as part of a stunt teasing the Metropolitan Police, after it decided against investigating allegations of Christmas parties at Downing Street last year.

Anti-Brexit activists Led By Donkeys shared a clip of a van outside Scotland Yard, responding to suggestions lockdown rules had been broken by Downing Street staff.

And the group appear to have drafted in DSI Hastings to issue a warning to the Met over the farrago.

Filmed outside the Met’s HQ, the video was shared on social media with the caption: “Who exactly does the @MetPoliceUK work for ma’am? Our citizens, or Boris Johnson?” (Location: New Scotland Yard. Sound on).”

The five-minute clip reminds viewers of the rules that were in place at the time of the lockdown-busting parties last December, piling the pressure on the Met to investigate.

The campaign said of Dunbar’s involvement: “We can neither confirm or deny that Adrian Dunbar is a member of our investigations team.”

🚨"Who exactly does the @MetPoliceUK work for ma'am? Our citizens, or Boris Johnson?" 🚨



(Location: New Scotland Yard. Sound on) pic.twitter.com/IB65bu3qz0 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) December 15, 2021

Show creator Jed Mercurio weighted in after a Line of Duty fan queried whether he was involved in the project.

A fan tweeted the clip, adding: “I’m not sure if @jed_mercurio was involved or not but kudos to @ByDonkeys for putting this together. Corruption thrown into sharp relief.”

I can neither confirm nor deny https://t.co/fJawEiYqB0 — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) December 15, 2021

“I can neither confirm nor deny,” Mercurio responded.

