Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar seemed to reprise his role as DSI Ted Hastings as part of a stunt teasing the Metropolitan Police, after it decided against investigating allegations of Christmas parties at Downing Street last year.
Anti-Brexit activists Led By Donkeys shared a clip of a van outside Scotland Yard, responding to suggestions lockdown rules had been broken by Downing Street staff.
And the group appear to have drafted in DSI Hastings to issue a warning to the Met over the farrago.
Filmed outside the Met’s HQ, the video was shared on social media with the caption: “Who exactly does the @MetPoliceUK work for ma’am? Our citizens, or Boris Johnson?” (Location: New Scotland Yard. Sound on).”
The five-minute clip reminds viewers of the rules that were in place at the time of the lockdown-busting parties last December, piling the pressure on the Met to investigate.
The campaign said of Dunbar’s involvement: “We can neither confirm or deny that Adrian Dunbar is a member of our investigations team.”
Show creator Jed Mercurio weighted in after a Line of Duty fan queried whether he was involved in the project.
A fan tweeted the clip, adding: “I’m not sure if @jed_mercurio was involved or not but kudos to @ByDonkeys for putting this together. Corruption thrown into sharp relief.”
“I can neither confirm nor deny,” Mercurio responded.
