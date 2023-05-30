A letter to the Guardian has been making the rounds on social media.

Taking aim at the dishonesty that lies at the heart of the government, Dr Richard Milne said the Tories will never own up to the disaster they caused.

Peter Oborne recently questioned where the truth and integrity Rishi Sunak promised upon his election is in a powerful column.

“Sunak’s pledge to bring back trust in British politics, reasserted so many times, appears itself to be insincere,” he noted, adding that something has gone “horribly wrong with the British system of government”.

Responding to the column, Dr Milne said Brexit is behind the “disease of deceit” in government.

Pointing to Nigel Farage’s recent admission that Brexit has failed, he said the Tory government, with no other notable achievements to its name, can never admit this.

“Therefore, it has to lie, pretending away all the problems it has caused, and inventing benefits.”

“The whole Tory party is hitched to the wagon of Brexit lies, so the leader must be a liar, too. And when you routinely lie about one topic, it becomes second nature to lie about others. So honesty can never return to our government until we have a party in power that openly admits to all the disastrous effects of Brexit.”

