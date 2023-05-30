Economic instability across Europe shows no signs of abating anytime soon, and yet new research shows that the labour market remains buoyant, with candidates in the driving seat demanding higher salaries, more flexibility and a stronger sense of work life balance.

In fact, the latest Talent Outlook from Universum shows that 68 per cent of workers believe they currently control the labour market, compared to just 14 per cent of employers.

In reality, this means that bargaining power remains strong among those looking for new opportunities, with new hires earning significantly higher salaries compared to those who remain with their employer and seek promotion. In some instances, workers who jump ship and take up a new role, can increase their salaries by up to 30 per cent, which is certainly one way of dealing with the rising rate of inflation.

However, what can you do if your current employer lacks opportunities for progression or if your current sector has been hit by a growing number of layoffs? Embrace your transferable skills and look at making a more horizontal move into a new sector or position.

Every job has its own required skill set, for example engineers use the same skills whether they’re working in fintech or ecommerce while HR and marketing use their role specific skills no matter their industry, but where sectors and skill sets combine is where transferable skills come into play – especially those more closely linked to softer skills, which are universally applicable.

Defined as skills that enable a worker to succeed in any situation, highlighting and developing your transferable skills is oftentimes the difference between career progression and stagnation.

Communication, collaboration, multi-tasking, teamwork and creativity are all required no matter the industry, and are considered the benchmark of a good leader. Which means, if you can highlight and showcase your mastery of these skills, you’re more likely to receive that high-paying job offer.

The best way to showcase your skills is to tailor your CV to ensure you speak about achievements not responsibilities, while also mentioning any transferable skills that are listed in the job description. At the interview stage, it’s a matter of leading with examples that showcase said skills. You can say you’re a great leader or have stellar communication skills, but without an example to back it up it remains hearsay.

Set the scene and name the situation / problem you were facing, outline the skills you used to tackle the task at hand, show your transferable skills through the action you took and reiterate your involvement by listing the successful results.

