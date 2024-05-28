Lee Anderson has been embroiled in a race row as he steps up campaigning ahead of the general election.

Reform UK’s sole MP took to social media to promote what his party are dubbing ‘the immigration election’ after Rishi Sunak announced that Britain will go to the polls on July 4th.

A picture showed him standing next to a man of Asian descent on campaign material, prompting broadcaster Narinder Kaur to post a teasing reply.

“Look at me, I’m not racist, I have Brown friends”, she tweeted on X.

What a wicked thing to say. Only a racist would mention the colour of a person’s skin in this context. You are a pathetic attention seeker. — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) May 25, 2024

Anderson was quick to fire back by deciding to post more pictures of his friend as proof that, as Kaur puts it, he hasn’t just scoured the country to find ethnically diverse people to stand with him.

But his response was quickly shredded on social media, with one person posting: “I can’t believe he’s flexing this.”

Others responded by saying it looks like he had one heck of a night out, while a third person described it as “just plain weird”.

More pictures of me and my brown friend pic.twitter.com/qYRoQCRGle — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) May 25, 2024

