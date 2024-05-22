Johnny Mercer has claimed he tried to persuade Number 10 to let veterans use their IDs at polling stations – but was knocked back because they would “open the floodgates” to allow students to use their cards too.

The veterans minister was forced to apologise to ex-army personnel who had been unable to use their veterans’ ID card in the local elections after some complained about being turned away at the polling station for not having an acceptable form of identification.

Under new rules, the Veterans ID card is not deemed an accepted form of ID for voting in UK elections, although those living in Northern Ireland who have the War Disablement SmartPass for concessionary travel can use this.

Serving members of the Armed Forces can use their Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card) and Defence ID card so long as the photo is up-to-date and the name matches that on the electoral register.

The 60+ Oyster card counts as voter ID, but the 18+ Student Oyster card doesn’t.

The Tories have been accused of gerrymandering with the new rules, concerns which appear to have been confirmed by the veterans minister in a leaked memo.

A passenger travelling on the same train to London as the politician on May 6 handed the pictures of his laptop screen to The Times.

The Plymouth Moor View MP also complained about the prime minister in the note, writing: “Political communication seems haphazard, un-themed and loose. We have average performers during important slots. How many people did (Transport Secretary Mark) Harper win over for us this weekend?

“Team in No 10 operating as though the PM is as popular in the polls as he was two years ago. It appears to be all about placating him/managing him/promoting him on social media.

“We are only going to get through this as a team. There are good, capable senior colleagues around the Cabinet table who people clearly like, who should see more air time and be more prominent.”

Polls of Conservative members showing that Business Secretary Ms Badenoch and Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt are more popular than Mr Sunak “should not be ignored”, he said.

Both are seen as potential Tory leadership contenders if the party loses the next general election.

