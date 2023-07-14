The first-ever league table ranking MPs by the amount they earn in their second jobs has exposed some huge hourly rates.

Sky News has produced a definitive list of the highest earning MPs based on their side hustles.

It shows former prime minister Boris Johnson is flying high at the top of the pile raking in £21,800 per hour, closely followed by his short-lived successor Liz Truss, who is currently bagging a whopping £15,700.

Outside of our past PMs, Alok Sharma doesn’t fair badly from his second jobs.

Nor does Sajid Javid and Greg Clark, who take £2,356 and £1,269 per hour respectively.

Check out the list in full below:

