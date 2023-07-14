James Cameron is believed to be in talks with a major streaming platform about creating a series on the missing Titan submersible.

The film director, who was outspoken during the search, could now be ready to create a drama series based on the journey that cost five lives.

He is reportedly lining up an A star list of actors with Matt Damon and Kumail Nanjiana for roles in the potential series.

Cameron, a deep sea exploration expert, said at the time that the search “felt like a prolonged and nightmarish charade where people are running around talking about banging noises and talking about oxygen and all this other stuff”.

“I knew that sub was sitting exactly underneath its last known depth and position. That’s exactly where they found it,” he said.

Communications were lost with the Titan one hour and 45 minutes after it set off on June 18, sparking a race against time to find the 21-foot-long vessel that had just 96 hours of emergency oxygen and limited rations on board.

Days later the US Coast Guard announced that the vessel had suffered a “catastrophic implosion” while diving to see the wreckage, and that everyone on board was dead: British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61, French navy veteran Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19, who was “terrified” but went along as a Father’s Day gift.

Cameron is now said to be in talks to bring the disaster to the small screen.

A source told The Sun: “The Titan disaster is already being looked at as a major series for one of the world’s biggest streamers — and James is first choice for director. It is a subject close to his heart.

“He told the story of the Titanic so compassionately it feels like a natural step for him to take this on. Retracing the steps of those on board the Titan is a massive undertaking but there would be a lot of time, money and resources dedicated to it.”

