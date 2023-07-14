Just Stop Oil protesters have been made to fend off angry drivers as they staged demonstrations in London and across Europe.

Footage uploaded to social media shows placards being ripped up and banners snatched away by one angry woman in the capital.

She also confronted the protesters in an aggressive manner as they staged a slow walk demo that held up traffic.

🚨 Placards ripped up and banners snatched away, as peaceful supporters of Just Stop Oil face aggression this morning.



🛢️ We march in civil resistance against our genocidal government. If our government halted all new oil, gas and coal licences, we wouldn't have to do this. pic.twitter.com/dSXFxxHTLM — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 14, 2023

In Germany, disturbing footage shows one lorry driver attacking a demonstrator before driving his truck into the stationary members of the group.

According to local reports, the activists were protesting against the planned LNG terminal in Mukran on the island of Rügen. Two of them glued themselves to the street. Traffic was disrupted in both directions.

Heute hat die @AufstandLastGen den Heine-Ring in Stralsund blockiert. Autofahrer dabei in den ersten Minuten extrem aggressiv! Polizei konnte Lage beruhigen. Mehr:https://t.co/syGPSBns7N pic.twitter.com/T2YPrqS17S — Philipp Schulz (@filepschulz) July 12, 2023

