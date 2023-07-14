Just Stop Oil protesters have been made to fend off angry drivers as they staged demonstrations in London and across Europe.
Footage uploaded to social media shows placards being ripped up and banners snatched away by one angry woman in the capital.
She also confronted the protesters in an aggressive manner as they staged a slow walk demo that held up traffic.
In Germany, disturbing footage shows one lorry driver attacking a demonstrator before driving his truck into the stationary members of the group.
According to local reports, the activists were protesting against the planned LNG terminal in Mukran on the island of Rügen. Two of them glued themselves to the street. Traffic was disrupted in both directions.
