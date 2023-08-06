Andrew Castle can take a bow after this. The LBC host locked horns with Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick on Sunday, quizzing the senior Tory about the government’s divisive approach to boat crossings and asylum seekers.

Robert Jenrick squirms during interview with LBC

The real time fact-checking exercise was bruising for Robert Jenrick. He was also forced to defend his decision to paint over murals at an children’s immigration processing centre earlier this year, arguing that the artwork wasn’t ‘age appropriate’.

The Conservative Party has announced a set of controversial measures in order to manage migration numbers. Ideas like the Rwanda agreement and housing migrants on non-seaworthy barges have drawn ire across the political spectrum.

Minister’s refusal to name names lands him in awkward position

However, Jenrick – like most of his colleagues – believes the best form of defence is attack. He penned a column for The Sun this weekend, claiming that Keir Starmer is conspiring with charities and lawyers to ‘thwart their work’. It’s a bold claim, and one that requires more clarity.

Castle pressed Jenrick on the nature of his allegations earlier today. After a few evasive answers, the presenter eventually lost his cool with the politician, who repeatedly failed to identify who is allegedly in cahoots with the Labour leader.

During a three-minute segment, Castle asks on multiple occasions for Jenrick to give names and back-up his accusations. Each time, the minister was unable to provide one – telling listeners to go and read his op-ed and find a name there instead.

Watch: Robert Jenrick fact-checked live on air by Andrew Castle

Alas, no names are present in the published article – an oversight made all the more glaring when Mr. Castle picked up a copy of The Sun himself, and refuted the Cabinet member’s claims live on-air. Exasperated, the host declared the exchange ‘absolutely bizarre’.

If you can handle the cringe, a clip of the interview has been shared online. Popcorn at the ready…