Now then, young man! Lee Anderson has endured the wrath of Twitter (still not X, we’re not there yet) this weekend, after the Conservative MP for Ashfield reserved praise for ‘local legend’ Brian Clough. It seems, however, Mr. Anderson is not well-versed in Cloughie’s politics.

Lee Anderson mocked for Brian Clough post

Posting a picture of a new beer in his local which was named after the iconic former Nottingham Forest manager, the outspoken Tory perhaps wasn’t expecting the backlash he would soon receive. Football fans and even his own constituents were quick to stick the boot in.

In my local..



With a new beer on draught named after a local legend ⚽️🏟 pic.twitter.com/OGIUtdZRu9 — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) August 4, 2023

Brian Clough quotes on socialism wouldn’t have gone down well with 30p Lee…

After all, Brian Clough was a committed and proud left-winger, who marched on the picket line with local miners during the 1980s. He was staunchly anti-Thatcher, and had a few choice words for Rupert Murdoch and his billionaire pals.

In fact, as one Twitter user pointed out, Clough would likely be called a ‘woke socialist’ by Anderson and his colleagues if he was still around today. It’s an insult, however, that Old Big ‘Ead would have been more than equipped to deal with…

“Am I what they call a champagne socialist? Of course I am – but the difference between me and a good Tory is that he keeps his money while I share mine about a bit. I’ve made a few bob, I’ve got a nice house – but why shouldn’t everybody have that?” | Brian Clough

Social media users remind Lee Anderson about Cloughie’s socialist stance

It’s the type of quote that would leave Cloughie as GB News’ public enemy number one. Although Anderson’s fondness for Clough stems from his magnificent achievements and wry humour, the chasm in their politics was something that people were quick to highlight…

“Brian Clough would have detested Lee and everything he stands for” – Huw Marshall

“He would see straight through you Lee… you are standing up for everything he stood against” – Mick Sharkhouse

“Didn’t you realise he was a socialist? Are you that thick? He would have hated you more than he hated Leeds!” – Mike Hirst

“He would have sold you to Derby for 30p” – Mark Dudek