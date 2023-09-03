An LBC caller has attempted to defend Rishi Sunak’s government as corruption allegations come to the fore.

New polling carried out by Byline Times has found that a majority of voters believe that Sunak’s government is “institutionally corrupt”.

A whopping 53 per cent of voters told Omnisis that they agreed with the statement that the UK Government is now ‘institutionally corrupt’, with just 15 per cent disagreeing.

The poll also found that most voters believe that corruption in Government has gotten worse in the UK over recent years.

Fifty-seven per cent said they believed the level of corruption in Government had increased in their lifetime, with only seven per cent saying it had decreased instead.

Addressing the issue on her LBC show, Marina Purkiss received a call from Marilyn who claimed Sunak was doing the job “from the heart”.

