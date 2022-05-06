It’s official: Labour has taken the London borough of Westminster ending a run of Tory dominance that has stretched back to the 1960s.

Adam Hug, the new leader of Westminster City Council, announced on Twitter that the residents of Westminster have “put faith in Labour to lead the council”.

It comes as several other key London boroughs fall into Labour hands, including Wandsworth and, for the first time ever, Barnet.

The new leader of Labour run Westminster City Council. Even typing those words seems surreal. https://t.co/xU8N7sUDNc — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) May 6, 2022

Tory losses in the election have now moved into the triple digits, down 116 at the time of writing.

Before the final results were declared in Barnet, the Conservative group leader Daniel Thomas conceded defeat, saying the loss was a “warning shot” from his party’s supporters.

“Clearly if Labour are to get a majority in Parliament they need to win Barnet,” he said.

“They won the council, if they win our parliamentary constituencies as well, then it doesn’t bode well for us to form a Government in future general elections.”

Net Conservative losses now in triple digits: -100 — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) May 6, 2022

Related: Labour win comprehensively in Camden