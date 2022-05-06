The Labour Party has recorded a comprehensive win in Camden.
Four additional seats turned red while the number of seats held by the Conservatives was cut to just three.
The Liberal Democrats are now the second-largest party in the borough after returning four seats, one more than last time around.
Camden gained notoriety on Thursday after voters turned up to one polling station to be met with a sign pointing to the food bank or the election.
One person said: “Imagine turning up to vote. Seeing this. Following the sign. Then still voting Tory.”
