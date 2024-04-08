Labour will crack down on tax avoiders to pay for its commitments on schools and the NHS, the shadow chancellor has said.

The party will look to raise £5 billion a year by the end of the next Parliament by narrowing the “tax gap” – the difference between the amount of money HMRC is owed and the amount it actually receives.

It will also raise £2.6 billion over the next Parliament by closing “loopholes” in the Government’s plans to abolish exemptions for “non-doms”, people who are not “domiciled” in the UK for tax purposes.

The announcement comes a month after the party’s spending plans were thrown into disarray by the Chancellor’s decision to adopt two of its revenue-raising policies at the Budget to fund a cut in national insurance.

The two policies – abolishing “non-dom” tax exemptions and extending the windfall tax on oil and gas companies – had been earmarked by Labour to fund additional NHS appointments and free breakfast clubs for all primary school pupils.

