The security measures surrounding the Prime Minister’s convoy took a form that would make most dictators blush this week.
A video uploaded to social media showed more than 30 police officers either cycling or running in front, alongside or behind Rishi Sunak’s car and security detail as it makes its way through central London.
One officer on a bicycle physically shoves a member of the public off the road while shouting: “Out the way! Out the way, please!”.
Needless to say, the farcical show was immediately lampooned by people online.
We’ve rounded up the best of the reaction below: