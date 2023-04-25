The security measures surrounding the Prime Minister’s convoy took a form that would make most dictators blush this week.

A video uploaded to social media showed more than 30 police officers either cycling or running in front, alongside or behind Rishi Sunak’s car and security detail as it makes its way through central London.

One officer on a bicycle physically shoves a member of the public off the road while shouting: “Out the way! Out the way, please!”.

Needless to say, the farcical show was immediately lampooned by people online.

We’ve rounded up the best of the reaction below:

The ones at the back are jogging because Rishi offered to fill up their cars but didn't know how to use his bank card to pay. https://t.co/XDfmXqgBVv — THE SECRET TORY – KBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) April 24, 2023

Nothing says high status like being heralded by police on bicycles and their wheezing mates trying to keep up.pic.twitter.com/RL85BXg9c3 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 24, 2023

Tour de Farce https://t.co/HYOqSRTl3c — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK 🇺🇦 (@almurray) April 24, 2023

“I once got so up myself that I couldn’t go anywhere in my car unless two dozen coppers cycled or jogged in front of me” pic.twitter.com/KltItsyrKc — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 24, 2023