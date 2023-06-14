The Labour Party has been accused of bottling a vote in the House of Lords on amendments to the Public Order Bill after it abstained in a Fatal Motion tabled by the Green Party’s Baroness Jenny Jones.

The Government lost a vote in the Lords on the Public Order Bill to change the interpretation of ‘serious disruption’ of other people’s day-to-day activities to mean ‘anything more than minor’ on 7th February.

But they are now trying to reinsert this change via secondary legislation which has less Parliamentary scrutiny and cannot be amended.

It is the first time ever that the government has tried to use secondary legislation to directly overturn the will of Parliament.

I've woken at the usual time of 5am and am still seething/churning about the debate. What a debacle. What a mess. More repressive law AND less democracy, all in one small Statutory Instrument. It doesn't bode well for the next year or so. — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) June 14, 2023

Baroness Jones has tabled a fatal motion to kill off the passage of the government’s legislation which triggered a vote in the Lords on Tuesday (13th June).

But it was voted down after Labour peers abstained.

Several individuals have also expressed their distress at the proceedings, including Gary Lineker and crossbencher Lord Pannick.

Lord Pannick – "All we can do is express regret… I express regret that Labour is not prepared to see through the implications of their own view, that this is a constitutional outrage…. it's something we should stand up against, & vote against." pic.twitter.com/KHVpwh24s2 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 13, 2023

Peter Stefanovic had also tried to rally support behind the motion, posting this video:

This is probably the angriest film I’ve ever made & I make no excuses for my rage – this is a make-or-break moment for parliamentary democracy – where is UK media? I won’t just stand by whilst this Government strips us of our liberties – if you’re with me please RT this widely pic.twitter.com/ksgFAaPJ1j — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 31, 2023

