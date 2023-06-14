The Labour Party has been accused of bottling a vote in the House of Lords on amendments to the Public Order Bill after it abstained in a Fatal Motion tabled by the Green Party’s Baroness Jenny Jones.
The Government lost a vote in the Lords on the Public Order Bill to change the interpretation of ‘serious disruption’ of other people’s day-to-day activities to mean ‘anything more than minor’ on 7th February.
But they are now trying to reinsert this change via secondary legislation which has less Parliamentary scrutiny and cannot be amended.
It is the first time ever that the government has tried to use secondary legislation to directly overturn the will of Parliament.
Baroness Jones has tabled a fatal motion to kill off the passage of the government’s legislation which triggered a vote in the Lords on Tuesday (13th June).
But it was voted down after Labour peers abstained.
Several individuals have also expressed their distress at the proceedings, including Gary Lineker and crossbencher Lord Pannick.
Peter Stefanovic had also tried to rally support behind the motion, posting this video:
