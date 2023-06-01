Labour has “finally nailed its colours to the mast as a Brexit party”, the deputy chairman of the Rejoin EU Party has said.

Sir Keir Starmer declared that Britain’s future is “outside the EU” in comments that are likely to outrage the increasing number of people who now believe voting to leave the EU in 2016 was the wrong call.

Writing in the Daily Express newspaper, Sir Keir – who campaigned for Remain in the 2016 referendum – also said he would not be seeking a return to freedom of movement.

Responding to the comments, former Conservative MEP Brendan Donnelly said: “Labour leader Keir Starmer has made it clear where the party’s leadership stands. They’re as keen on Brexit as Johnson, Sunak and the other Brexiters in the Tory party ever were.”

“Brexit has failed – even Farage admits it – but the only parties still haplessly refusing to acknowledge this are Labour and the Tories.”

According to new polling, only 9 per cent of Britons now consider Brexit more of a success than a failure.

Some 62 per cent of people describe it as more of a failure, a YouGov survey shows.

The public opinion and data company said “Bregret” has reached new highs, as the number of Britons saying it was right to vote to leave the European Union in 2016 dropping to its lowest level ever, at 31 per cent.

Data produced in the Financial Times echoes these results, showing 55 per cent of Brits think Britain was wrong to leave the EU.

A pity people only realised in hindsight… what their politicians all knew beforehand !



Brexit was a massive failure of leadership, but in a democracy people can call upon new leadership… to undo the mistakes of the past.



🇬🇧 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/8sxiXmzxEq — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) May 31, 2023

