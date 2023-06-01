The introduction of new post-Brexit agreements has been lauded as a “historic moment” by trade secretary Kemi Badenoch, but not everyone is in agreement.

Two handpicked consignments of UK goods were labelled an “international laughing stock” after a signed copy of the Beano by the comic’s editor John Anderson was included in the shipment.

Other British goods included in the parcels being sent to Australian and New Zealand trade ministers were Penderyn single malt Welsh whisky, Brighton Gin, The Cambridge Satchel Co. bags and Fever-Tree mixers.

The packages also included an England cricket top signed by James Anderson and Emma Lamb, a Wales rugby shirt signed by the men’s team and a tennis racket from Gray’s of Cambridge.

The agreements are the first non-European Union trade deals negotiated after Brexit to enter into force and come after the UK, Australia and New Zealand completed their domestic ratification processes.

Along with lifting goods red tape, the deals are expected to expand opportunities for young Brits due to the expansion of the shared Youth Mobility and Working Holiday Maker visa schemes.

But there are big questions over safeguards for UK farmers, with former environment secretary George Eustice saying Britain’s flagship post-Brexit trade agreement with Australia “does not represent good value for the British public”.

Very true, Liz. If we’d done Oz & NZ deals as part of the EU, there’s simply no way we’d have deals that screwed our farmers so badly.



Can you name a single deal of the 50+ we negotiated as the EU that anyone objected to? https://t.co/yh7ruUbr2j — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) May 31, 2023

Concerns have also been raised over the economic benefits of the deal with New Zealand.

According to the government’s own statistics, while the deal may boost New Zealand’s GDP by $970 million or around 0.3 per cent, it is likely to add no value to the UK’s gross domestic product – and could actually shrink the UK economy.

Emily Thornberry said: “It is a deal whose only major winners are the mega-corporations who run New Zealand’s meat and dairy farms, all at the expense of British farmers who are already struggling to compete.

“But for British jobs, growth and exports, this deal is yet another massive failure.”

