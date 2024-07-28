In what is likely to indicate a major realignment for the UK with the rest of Europe, the Labour Government is understood to be weighing up the merits of a freedom of movement deal with Spain – allowing young adults to live and work in each respective nation.

UK and Spain ‘assessing’ possible freedom of movement deal

Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez suggested that talks had been held with Keir Starmer earlier this month. It was proposed that the UK and Spain operate on similar terms which existed pre-Brexit. However, this deal would not reignite EU-wide travel for Brits.

As reported by The Telegraph, any potential agreement would essentially serve as a bilateral deal. At this stage, nothing has progressed further from the discussions – but Labour have not rejected the claims made over the weekend.

It’s believed that the deal could come with significant financial benefits for both countries. However, senior Tories are understood to be wholly unimpressed with these developments. James Cleverly has accused Sir Keir of performing a ‘u-turn’ on the matter.

Will the Youth Mobility Scheme make a comeback?

Of course, the Youth Mobility Scheme in place before Brexit allowed young UK and EU citizens the freedom of movement between countries, making it easier to move abroad and pursue careers overseas. Earlier this year, Labour denied they were looking to reintroduce this policy.

But a set of ‘bespoke’ agreements with other European nations might be the best way forward for Starmer and his colleagues, who have also vowed not to ‘reverse’ Brexit, and have ruled out rejoining the single market at any point during their rule.

Labour have been very clear in expressing their desire to ‘reset’ the UK’s relationship with the EU – and talks between Starmer and Sanchez look like the clearest indication yet that collaboration, rather than confrontation, will be the new order of the day.