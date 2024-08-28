Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith has given his blessing to Ulez vandals who are destroying cameras or putting plastic bags over them, saying residents of his Chingford and Woodford Green constituency have been “lied to”.

Vigilantes have been repeatedly targeting cameras after the Ulez area was expanded to cover all of London last year.

Vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee when used in the Ulez zone, or face a fine.

Videos have been posted online showing people described as Blade Runners cutting the cameras’ wires or completely removing the devices.

One man appeared in court on Tuesday (27/8) on charges relating to Facebook posts that encouraged people to damage Ulez cameras as well as writing a threatening email to a company which provides cameras for the scheme.

But according to Duncan Smith, who usually prides himself on being tough on crime, they should be allowed to do as they wish.

One of these ‘vandals’ was in court today, pleading guilty to a crime Iain Duncan Donuts explicitly encouraged. This stuff should matter.https://t.co/Zfm7hhzHMN — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 27, 2024

“A lot of people in my constituency have been cementing up the cameras or putting plastic bags over them”, he said.

“I am happy for them to do it because they are facing an imposition that no-one wants and they have been lied to about it.

“The actions you are seeing show how angry people are at what is being imposed on therm. Sadiq Khan has gerrymandered all the information – people have had enough.”

Since his comments were first published, Sir Iain told the Evening Standard that “I do understand the frustrations of the people in my constituency who are being hit by these charges and who feel like they are not being listened to by the mayor. These sort of actions show how angry people are. But I don’t condone law breaking of any kind.”

Related: Man to be sentenced for throwing objects at Nigel Farage during election