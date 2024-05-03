Labour has conceded defeat in the Tees Valley mayoral contest, ITV’s Harry Horton is reporting.

The party have said the expected result will be a win for Ben Houchen, not the Conservative Party, in a contest that was seen as a must-win for the prime minister.

Results are due to be announced on Friday afternoon (3/4).

Elsewhere, other key results include:

– Labour won Rushmoor in Hampshire for the first time and claimed the council in general election bellwether Redditch.

– Labour won Hartlepool council, regaining ground in an area where the party suffered a Westminster by-election disaster in 2021.

– Labour won Thurrock, one of its top targets and an area of the country that will be a key battleground with the Tories at the next general election.

– The Tories clung on by a single seat in Harlow, a council targeted by Sir Keir on the eve of polling day.

– Labour lost control in Oldham, with gains made by independents possibly as a result of Sir Keir’s stance on the war in Gaza.

– The Greens put on 12 councillors and the Liberal Democrats also gained 12, while there were also increases for independents and residents’ groups.

– Labour gained police and crime commissioners from the Conservatives in Cumbria and Avon and Somerset.

