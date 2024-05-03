Lee Anderson was cut down to size by Nick Robinson in a brutal interview on Radio 4.

Reform UK’s only MP was doing the media rounds after his party made ground on the Conservatives in several key seats, including in the Blackpool South by-election, where it finished just 117 votes behind Rishi Sunak’s party.

The strong showing by Reform UK is likely to add to Tory unease about the prime minister’s ability to lead the party to a general election victory.

Reform UK’s leader Richard Tice told the PA news agency his party had “rapidly become the real opposition to Labour, whether it’s in the North, the Midlands, we know it’s the case in Wales”.

In Sunderland, one of the few councils where Reform fought every seat, it beat the Conservatives into third place in 16 of the 25 seats up for grabs while Labour made a net gain of six to increase its comfortable majority.

Speaking to Robinson on Friday morning (3/4), Anderson said “this party is going to win seats” at the next election, before being cut down to size by Robinson over his GB News slot.

Watch the interview in full below:

