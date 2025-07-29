King Charles has been left “appalled” by Donald Trump’s UK immigration rant, a friend to the monarch has said.

During a personal trip to Scotland, Trump cautioned Keir Starmer that immigrants arriving in small boats are “bad people,” though he commended the attempts to stop the crossings.

Separately, upon his arrival in the UK on Friday, the American president drew attention by saying illegal migration is a “horrible invasion” that is “killing Europe”.

But a friend of the king has come out to say, Charles will be “appalled” by the remarks.

They told The Royalist: “Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion. He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September.”

“If Trump starts sounding off about the evils of immigration to the cameras while the king is standing next to him, the king would find that hard to take,” the friend added when asked about September’s state visit.

On the state visit, a civil servant added: “Parliament is not sitting, so he won’t be making an inflammatory speech to MPs. But, of course, he will make a speech and propose toasts at the banquet in his honour. Usually, these speeches are ceremonial diplomacy of the highest order and honour the relationship between the two nations. The one group of people Trump seems to respect is the British royal family, so we will just have to hope for the best.”

Last week, Donald Trump told journalists: “You better get your act together or you’re not going to have Europe anymore. You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that is happening to Europe, many countries in Europe.”

“Some leaders have not let it happen, and they’re not getting the proper credit,” Trump added. “I could name them to you right now, but I’m not going to embarrass the other ones. But stop, this immigration is killing Europe.”