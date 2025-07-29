Jeremy Corbyn’s party would get nearly 100 seats under proportional representation if an election were held today, predictions suggest.

A recent poll put the outfit led by the Independent MP, currently called Your Party, put it on 15%. Zarah Sultana hopes the new party will be able to poll at around 25% in the future.

If an election were held right now under proportional representation, it has been suggested Corbyn would be rewarded 97 seats.

Talking exclusively to The London Economic, Corbyn said: “We are building something special. For too long, people have been denied a real choice in politics. Now, they do… have a real alternative.

“They are building it themselves. We are an unstoppable movement for equality, democracy and peace — and we are never, ever going away.”

“Trade unions and tenants’ unions are fighting back against corporations, bosses and rogue landlords profiting from the cost of living crisis. Disability justice campaigners are mobilising in their thousands to resist cruel welfare cuts, anti-racism campaigners are resisting the prime minister’s attack on migrants and climate activists are bringing into focus the single greatest threat facing humanity,” he added in a powerful Guardian op-ed.

Last week, a major poll revealed Jeremy Corbyn is more popular than Keir Starmer.

According to the latest Political Pulse tracker by Ipsos, Sir Keir’s net approval rating has dropped to minus 34 – a three-point decrease from the previous month and now one point below Jeremy Corbyn’s.

Keiran Pedley, director of UK politics at Ipsos, told The Telegraph: “It is a cause for concern for Labour that after just over a year in office, half of the public think they have changed Britain for the worse.

“A similar proportion think the country is heading in the wrong direction that it did under the Conservatives just before the general election.”