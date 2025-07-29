Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to provide socialism as Labour has failed to transform British society.

The Independent MP has cited the two-child benefit cap, a lack of action in the Gaza war, and the redistribution of wealth as ways Keir Starmer has failed as PM.

It comes after Corbyn’s outfit, currently called Your Party, stormed to 500,000 members – giving it momentum by overtaking Reform UK as the largest party.

It is understood the party has additionally overtaken Reform UK’s free membership sign-up list.

Zarah Sultana hopes the new party will be able to poll at around 25% in the future, with current predictions giving Your Party 15% of the vote.

In a powerful Guardian op-ed, Corbyn – who has founded a new political party – said: “Labour has failed to deliver the change the British people deserved. Refusing to scrap the two-child benefit cap. Taking support away from disabled people. Providing political and military support to Israel as starving Palestinians are shot in the street. From the moment this government was elected, it has inflicted suffering and injustice at home and abroad.

“There is another definition of the past year in politics: up and down the country, communities have been organising for something different, something new, something better.

“Trade unions and tenants’ unions are fighting back against corporations, bosses and rogue landlords profiting from the cost of living crisis. Disability justice campaigners are mobilising in their thousands to resist cruel welfare cuts, anti-racism campaigners are resisting the prime minister’s attack on migrants and climate activists are bringing into focus the single greatest threat facing humanity.

“A movement for Palestine is still coming out to demonstrate in unprecedented numbers against the government’s support for Israel’s assault on Gaza.

“These movements are united by a similar conviction: our political system is broken.”

He added: “For too long, people have been denied a real political choice. Not any more. Last Thursday, we announced that we were building a new kind of political party – one that belongs to you.”