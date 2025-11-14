Amélie is situated in the neoclassical Pantechnicon building at 19 Motcomb street in Belgravia. It comes at no surprise given the building and the location in one of Belgravia’s most chichi streets that Amelie is an unapologetically chic restaurant.

As part of the luxury Dubai Sunset Hospitality Group which operates restaurants and hotels in 26 countries Amélie comes with a good pedigree. The group’s venues are design and quality led without being ‘cookie cutter’ exercises of corporate uniformity, which should be applauded.

Here, Provençal inspired cooking is served in a beautiful setting, the service and even the plating of the dishes are ‘just right’ , in fact everything about Amélie displays a professional and disciplined approach to comfort and hospitality- more than enough to please you but not to overwhelm you. While the room is smart (and comfortable), the atmosphere is neither stuffy nor hushed, it’s probably a good destination for a date (or even a proposal), or a long lunch with an old friend.

The food is good, so without me wishing to break each dish into all its molecular parts my hungry guest and I enjoyed our meal, starting with a tartare de thon, sweetened by the piquillo dressing (that’s a pepper in case you ask), a stand out bowl of BBQ’d corn salad, and an endive and roquefort salad – so much for our five-a-day.

Moving on to a perfectly grilled entrecote, and a whole sea bass, moist flesh and a crispy grilled crust. For dessert we shared a scoop of their much-lauded Mousse au Chocolat which was the most indulgent thing either of us had tasted in ages.

As we move at a rate of clicks toward the festive season, Amélie and it’s fellow well reviewed restaurant in the Pantechnicon, Sachi (Japanese), commence their Christmas and New Year menus from 12th November, both look tempting so I just might just join Amélie again for Xmas.

Menu prices are fairly typical for fine dining in central London, however with such a beautiful room, a high standard of food and service it is a restaurant worth your consideration.

The Information

Amélie

19 Motcomb Street

London SW1X 8LB

Telephone: 0207 0345406

Open seven days a week (check website for hours).

Website & reservations: https://amelie-restaurants.com

Email: [email protected]