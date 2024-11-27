Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has been taken to the cleaners on social media after she tried to use an online petition to urge Sir Keir Starmer to resign.
A petition doing the rounds in recent days has racked up over two million signatures from no fewer than 184 countries across the world – including in British Antarctic Territory, where barely anyone lives in the winter.
It has been used as ammunition by some political commentators on social media, but was neatly dismissed by Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs today when he pointed his opposite number in the direction of a national poll that took place on 4th July.
