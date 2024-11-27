Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has been taken to the cleaners on social media after she tried to use an online petition to urge Sir Keir Starmer to resign.

A petition doing the rounds in recent days has racked up over two million signatures from no fewer than 184 countries across the world – including in British Antarctic Territory, where barely anyone lives in the winter.

It has been used as ammunition by some political commentators on social media, but was neatly dismissed by Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs today when he pointed his opposite number in the direction of a national poll that took place on 4th July.

Kemi Badenoch calling on Keir Starmer to resign and hold an election after just four months in office, after her own party just suffered its worst election defeat in history, feels incredibly desperate — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 27, 2024

Watch the clip in full below:

🚨 NEW: Kemi Badenoch says Keir Starmer should resign and brings up the general election petition that has received 2.5 milion signatures



Starmer: "She talks about a petition, there was a massive petition on 4 July" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/oePvyPqIxR — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 27, 2024

Related: Labour to roll out free school breakfast clubs funded by VAT increase on private school fees