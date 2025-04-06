Kemi Badenoch has been lambasted on Sunday morning, after she appeared to support a decision by the Israeli Government to deport two Labour MPs upon their arrival in the country this week.

ALSO READ: Kemi Badenoch slammed for ‘deeply irresponsible’ PMQs question

Which Labour MPs were deported from Israel?

Authorities refused entry to Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang, who have both spoken out against Israel’s conduct in its conflict with Hamas in recent months. The MPs, who were visiting as part of a humanitarian delegation, were sent back home on the same day.

It has been described as an ‘insult to Britain’ by Emily Thornberry, the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the Israeli response as ‘unacceptable and counterproductive’, offering his support to the MPs.

In a joint statement, Mohamed and Yang say they were ‘astounded’ by the course of events:

“We are astounded at the unprecedented steps taken by the Israeli authorities to refuse two British MPs entry. Politicians must be able to witness first-hand the situation unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territory”.

“Parliamentarians should feel free to speak truthfully in the House of Commons, without fear of being targeted. We had come on an MPs delegation to visit humanitarian aid projects and communities in the West Bank, with UK charity partners.” | MPs Statement

Kemi Badenoch ‘backs Israel’ in diplomatic row with UK

The responses have been pouring in from across the Parliamentary benches – but not all of them have been supportive of the MPs. Kemi Badenoch, current leader of the Conservative Party, did not extend her sympathies to Mohamed and Yang.

“Countries should be able to control their borders. It’s shocking we have Labour MPs who other countries won’t allow through. Look at their reasons… they don’t believe they will comply with their laws. That’s my view.” | Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch blasted by MPs and Ministers

Her take on the matter has been described as ‘appalling’ by Labour MP Jake Richards, and Treasury Minister Darren Jones has said the remarks as ‘not very responsible’. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also hit out at Badenoch and her ‘unbelievably poor judgment’.

“Kemi Badenoch, leader of the opposition, has once again shown her unbelievably poor judgement by failing to back two British MPs denied entry to Israel. Yet another complete shocker from Kemi.” | Ed Davey