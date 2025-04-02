Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has been labelled “deeply irresponsible” for her line of questioning during Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

On Wednesday, Trump will outline plans for widespread tariffs, on what the White House has dubbed ‘Liberation Day.’

It is currently unclear who the tariffs will affect or if they will be the same for everyone, but there is a possibility some will be imposed on British goods.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday lunchtime, some nine hours before Trump’s announcement from the White House, expected at 16:00 EST (21:00 BST), the tariffs issue was a hot topics.

However, Kemi Badenoch has been labelled “deeply irresponsible” for probing the prime minister on the issue at such a politically volatile time.

In a post on X, one person wrote: “Kemi Badenoch is deeply irresponsible to try & draw dividing lines on tariffs with Keir Starmer at #PMQs

“She knows full well they’re mid negotiation & 1 word could cost 1000s of jobs. A real opposition would show unity. Disregard for working people to score political points.”

In response to her question, Starmer insisted the government was taking a “calm, pragmatic approach” to the potential US tariffs, and refused to be drawn on the issue.

He said: “There are constructive talks that are ongoing on a wider economic prosperity deal with the US, that is really important at this moment.

“We are working with all sectors that are likely to be impacted and we’re guided by our national interest at all times. That’s why we’ve said we won’t rule anything out.

He continued: “It is important at a moment like this that we don’t have knee-jerk reactions, that we are cool-headed about this, and that’s why we won’t rule anything out.”

Hitting back at Badenoch, he said: “She was the trade secretary Mr Speaker, who failed to get a trade deal with the US!”

Badenoch hits out at Starmer over Trump's tariffs



'His decisions have made our economy fragile just as we face global trade wars… no wonder he can't get a tariff deal for British cars', Badenoch said



PM insists he's taking a 'calm, pragmatic approach' pic.twitter.com/dvB1mrQdQQ — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) April 2, 2025

