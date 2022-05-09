Sir Keir Starmer said he will resign as Labour leader if police rule he broke coronavirus laws.

Having held talks about his strategy on Monday, Sir Keir gave a televised address over his intentions at 4pm.

He earlier pulled out of a scheduled event where he would have faced fresh questions, as he is investigated by police over the Durham beer-and-curry gathering in April last year.

The Labour leader said: “If the police decide to issue me with a FPN I would of course do the right thing and step down. This matters because the British public deserve politicians who think the rules apply to them”.

Reaction

Reaction has flooded in to the announcement.

Here’s a pick of what people have had to say:

Shit. He's called their bluff. Bravo, Starmer! — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 9, 2022

Keir Starmer is a thousand times the man Johnson is. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) May 9, 2022

.@Keir_Starmer has just shown more integrity, decency and principle in 5 minutes than @BorisJohnson has in his entire life. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) May 9, 2022