Sir Keir Starmer said he will resign as Labour leader if police rule he broke coronavirus laws.
Having held talks about his strategy on Monday, Sir Keir gave a televised address over his intentions at 4pm.
He earlier pulled out of a scheduled event where he would have faced fresh questions, as he is investigated by police over the Durham beer-and-curry gathering in April last year.
The Labour leader said: “If the police decide to issue me with a FPN I would of course do the right thing and step down. This matters because the British public deserve politicians who think the rules apply to them”.
