The Shoreditch brand of Dishoom has been crowned the top-rated restaurant on Google Maps in the UK.

Naming anything the ‘best’ is usually a very subjective thing, so how about using cold hard stats to decided what the nation’s favourite is?

That’s exactly what Google Maps have done, to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The app has released its list of top-rated restaurants in the UK, which was topped by a a London branch.

The Shoreditch brand of Dishoom topped the rankings with a Google Maps rating of 4.8 stars based on 30,721.

In second place was the Perivale branch of Pakistani restaurant Royal Nawaab, which has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from more than 26,000 reviews on Google Maps.

The list also revealed the country’s favourite fast food chain, and it might surprise you what it is.

Coming in at number four in the list, the Popeyes branch in Westfield was the highest rated fast food location. The Louisiana fried chicken joint managed to get another location in the top 20 – the branch in Piccadilly, Manchester – and was the only fast food chain to feature in the list.

The Westfield branch of Popeyes was named the top-rated fast food branch in the UK on Google Maps.

Other major chains to feature in the top 20 were the Hard Rock Cafe, Turtle Bay, which managed to feature in the list four times.

The top rated UK restaurants, according to Google Maps users, are:

Dishoom, Shoreditch Royal Nawaab, Perivale Circolo Popolare, Fitzrovia Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, Westfield Stratford Ave Mario, Covent Garden Govinda’s Pure Vegetarian Restaurant, Soho Dishoom, Covent Garden Hard Rock Cafe, Mayfair Gloria, Shoreditch Turtle Bay, Oxford Road, Manchester Dishoom, Soho Jacuzzi, Kensington Turtle Bay, Birmingham Turtle Bay, Northern Quarter, Manchester Duck and Waffle, City of London Vasantha Vilas, East Ham Royal Nawaab, Ilford Jollibee, Leicester Square Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, Piccadilly, Manchester Turtle Bay, Leicester

