Former professional footballer Joey Barton has been sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, for a series of offensive social media posts he made last year.

If any other offence is committed by Barton within the next 18-months he will be brought back into court, added the judge.

Barton will additionally have to complete “rehabilitation work and 200 hours of unpaid work in the community,” per the BBC.

The judge did not rule that any of Barton’s victims should be awarded financial compensation over the posts.

The sentencing of the ex-Manchester City and Newcastle player comes after Barton was found guilty on six counts of making “grossly offensive” social media posts on the platform X, aimed at former women’s footballer Eni Aluko, pundit Lucy Ward, and the radio and TV broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

His trial took place last month.

Barton was also cleared on six other counts of the offence.

The posts were made between January and March 2024, and as reported by BBC News, included Barton comparing Aluko and Ward to serial killers and the description of Vine as a “bike nonce.”

During Barton’s trial, which took place at Liverpool Crown Court, jurors are said to have accepted the argument that Barton “crossed the line between free speech and a crime”.

The 43-year-old is best known to sports fans for the spells he spent in the Premier League with the Magpies and QPR.

Barton was also famously sent-off for QPR Man City’s famous last-ditch title win in 2012.

He made one appearance for England in 2007.