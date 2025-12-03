Here’s a round up of the festive offering at the Pantechnicon in Motcomb St Belgravia for those of you who enjoy something special at this time of the year.

They know it’s Christmas.

The festive season has started and whether you greet it with anticipation or horror there’s no way to avoid it, trust me I’ve tried – so just embrace it, eat too many mince pies and if your favourite aunty gives you money for Christmas you can always go onto Mounjaro in January. So if you want to treat yourself over the festive season – go on you know you deserve it.

SACHI

In the spirit of good cheer (and trying not to think about the Government’s budget), I popped into SACHI with a friend to try their festive menu. SACHI is a a fine contemporary Japanese restaurant where they have transformed their terrace for the season as an Hibiki Winter Rooftop with House of Suntory. To celebrate this tie up with Suntory their mixologists have created some rather good Hibiki whisky cocktails which are well worth trying – which we did.

Fine Japanese dining at SACHI

The terrace is a long stylish room with a wall of glass opening onto the external area (which is enclosed and heated), with all seating in easy rather than dining chairs, making the experience relaxed and convivial.The food and service is of a high standard, and the festive menu is £85 for three courses plus dessert. The menu price for Zone 1 in a setting like this is pretty standard for 2025.

Amélie

The chic Provencal sister restaurant Amélie in the same building is worth considering too, I had a very good meal there in the Autumn. If you fancy modern French cooking in a beautiful room then Amélie fits the bill beautifully. Their Festive menus will set you back £95 for three courses plus dessert, but for a festive occasion or a second date it is well worth checking out.

The information

SACHI

19 Motcomb Street, London SW1X 8LB

https://sachirestaurants.com/london

[email protected]

Tel: 0207 034 5405

SACHI Reservations: https://shorturl.at/C4ltv

Amélie

19 Motcomb Street, SW1X 8LB

https://amelie-restaurants.com

[email protected]

Tel: 0207 034 5406

Amélie Reservations: https://shorturl.at/484MM