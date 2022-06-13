Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is under investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over potential breaches of rules on earnings and gifts.

The Parliamentary website showed on Monday that Kathryn Stone is looking at whether he broke two sections of the MPs’ code of conduct on registering interests.

Sir Keir insisted he is confident he has not broken the rules, saying “there’s no problem here”.

But he has already apologised in writing to Ms Stone “for the fact that administrative errors in his office have led to a small number of late declarations”, according to his spokesman.

“No problem here”

One strand of her investigation, which began on Wednesday, is looking at the registration of interests under the section on employment and earnings.

A second area being looked at is a possible breach of the section concerning gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources.

During a visit to Wakefield in West Yorkshire, the Labour leader told broadcasters the allegations are not a surprise, adding: “My office is dealing with it and will be replying in due course.”

Asked if he is sure he has done nothing wrong, he said: “Absolutely confident, there’s no problem here.”

Sir Keir’s spokesman said “we are happy to provide” additional information that has been requested by Ms Stone.

“Keir Starmer takes his declaration responsibilities very seriously and has already apologised for the fact that administrative errors in his office have led to a small number of late declarations,” the spokesman said.

Kebab awards

According to Starmer’s register of interests, published on Business Insider, there are a number of entries that appear to breach the requirement to declare outside earnings and gifts within 28 days of receipt.

Starmer has two entries for outside earnings beyond the 28 day period when, on November 15th 2021, he declared he received £135.78 in book royalties on September 29th 2021, and when, on May 13th 2022, he declared he had received £317.23 in book royalties on March 23rd 2022.

The Labour leader also has four entries for gifts and hospitality declared more than 28 days after it was received, including one entry from the British Kebab Awards, where he received hospitality worth £522.

He also declared he received hospitality for two people from Crystal Palace FC, worth £720, on April 4, 2022, a day overdue, and tickets at Watford FC on the day after, which was outside the 28 day protocol.

