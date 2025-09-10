Kamala Harris predicted the threat a Donald Trump presidency would pose to Europe and particularly Poland.

On Wednesday, Polish armed forces shot down Russian drones after they entered Nato airspace, in what Poland called an ‘unprecedented airspace violation’.

The nation scrambled its air defences, with the Polish army’s operational command saying the drones “posed a real threat” to Polish citizens.

Some people have pointed out though that Kamala Harris predicted this exact sort of event would happen if Trump got into the White House.

During a presidential debate between the two in Pennsylvania last year during the election campaign, Harris said Putin would be “sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe, starting with Poland.”

She continued to Trump: “Why don’t you tell the 800,000 Polish-Americans right here in Pennsylvania how quickly you would give up for the sake of favour, and what you think is a friendship, with a proven dictator who would eat you for lunch?”

Sharing the clip on X, one person said Harris had “called it, again.”

They wrote: “Kamala’s knowledge on foreign policy is remarkable. And I knew she was right about this the moment she said it.”

Following the drone attack, Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk warned his nation is the closest to armed conflict than any time since the end of the Second World War.