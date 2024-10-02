Private schools are being forced to cut back on the “frills” as they make tough decisions ahead of planned changes to their charitable status.

Labour intends to introduce 20 per cent VAT on education and boarding services which private schools provide from 1st January 2025.

Private schools’ eligibility for charitable rates relief will also be removed.

It means that several “nice-to-haves” will face the chop at schools where fee-paying parents expect a “certain standard of facilities”.

According to i reports, one major public school has been forced to consider whether to put swimming pool developments and refurbishments on hold due to the VAT policy.

They said some schools are asking themselves “do we really need a new swimming pool?” in order to save costs while maintaining a high level of education.

Education consultant Neil Roskilly, former chief executive of the Independent Schools Association (ISA), said that while schools were “not compromising” on building maintenance and upkeep, the “nice-to-haves” such as new swimming pools or AstroTurf pitches “might just put on hold”.

Melanie Sanderson, managing editor at Good Schools Guide – seen as a consumer bible for parents able to pay for their children’s education – said there are other ways independent schools were saving money, aside from delaying big ticket projects.

She told i that “frills” would be the first to be cut, such as costly catering contracts, personalised stationery and annual events.

“A lot of independent schools have lovely things like ring binders with school logos embossed on them,” Sanderson said. “That will go. A lot of independent schools throw lovely events throughout the year like Bonfire Night. I’ve seen that go in lots of schools already.”

