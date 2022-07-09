Jonathan Pie has weighed in on Boris Johnson’s downfall – and it could be his best broadcast yet.

The political satirist shared his thoughts on the PM’s ignominious final week in the top job after resignations piled in over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair.

Broadcasting outside Westminster, Pie said: “The prime minister forgot that his whip was a sexual predator.

“No answer to that one. No answer, no humility, no meaningful apology.

“For days just more Dickensian twaddle and a reshuffle.

“Not so much reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic more reshuffling cat sh*t on a litter tray.”

Watch the hilarious clip in full below:

