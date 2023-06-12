MPs will meet in the wake of Boris Johnson’s dramatic Commons exit to conclude their inquiry into whether the former prime minister misled Parliament over No 10 lockdown parties.

The Privileges Committee has pledged to continue the investigation process after Johnson stepped down as an MP and launched a scathing attack on the probe, branding it a “witch hunt”.

The panel is set to meet in Westminster on Monday with a view to deciding when to publish its report.

There has been speculation the seven-person committee, which is chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman but has a Conservative majority, could release its findings as soon as Wednesday.

Commons aides on Sunday would only repeat the committee’s commitment, made in the wake of Johnson’s resignation, to publish its conclusion “promptly”.

But footage from December 7th 2021 suggests Rishi Sunak could be just as culpable as his former boss when it comes to knowingly misleading parliament.

Sunak told the Commons that he “did not attend any parties”, despite subsequently receiving a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police for lockdown breaches.

Here’s a recap:

Now, Sunak could argue that Karl Turner was referring specifically to two dated parties. But was Sunak?



We may end up in a row over the meaning of the word “any”. pic.twitter.com/EdjcQvTFDO — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) April 12, 2022

Related: Lib Dems kick-start Mid-Bedfordshire by-election campaign after Dorries’ exit