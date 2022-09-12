There have been hints of a u-turn after No 10 moved to pour cold water on reports of a proposed tour of the UK nations by Liz Truss with King Charles.

“It’s not a requirement, but the prime minister believes it’s important to be present for what is a significant moment of national mourning around the United Kingdom,” the spokesperson said.

Over the weekend, newspapers had reported the pair would “tour the UK.”

However, now Downing Street claims she had never intended to accompany the monarch on a tour of the UK.

“The king is leading national mourning across the UK and the prime minister will join and attend the services,” a No 10 source said. “The PM is not ‘accompanying’ the king and it is not a ‘tour’. She is merely attending the services.”

The news of a ‘tour’ didn’t impress Gina Miller for one.

However, she clarified that the tour was off, if it was ever on?

Further to my tweet below, No10 have now clarified that the PM isn't going on a tour with the King . Her role will be attending the services in Wales, Scotland and NI.



No doubt the clarification was because her presence has raised lots of questions! https://t.co/BtQjYwlyD8 — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) September 11, 2022

Redwood

As this tour clarification was made, the most amazing thing happened, John Redwood said something that a lot of people agree with.

Yep, you read that right.

Redwood tweeted: “After mourning a much loved Queen and the state funeral Parliament should meet. The current plan for a long conference recess means a delayed return on October 17th. We need to tackle the cost of living crisis and energy shortage before then.”

After mourning a much loved Queen and the state funeral Parliament should meet. The current plan for a long conference recess means a delayed return on October 17th. We need to tackle the cost of living crisis and energy shortage before then. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) September 12, 2022

Reactions

1.

I agree with John Redwood.



(Eek!) https://t.co/uLqyozMrk8 — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) September 12, 2022

2.

John Redwood is trending because he has said something sensible for the first time in his life.

What a time to be alive! https://t.co/wyuDLehHU1 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 12, 2022

3.

John Redwood is 100% right on this (stopped clocks etc). pic.twitter.com/5J0vmVF5z7 — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) September 12, 2022

4.

Jesus wept, I find myself agreeing with John Redwood. That surely demonstrates how ridiculous this latest break of parliament is. https://t.co/qxTDTWIcg5 — Dominic Foot (@biggerbadderdom) September 12, 2022

5.

Just turned on LBC to hear @mrjamesob say that John Redwood has said something sensible. Am I being punk’d?! — Dave Ward (@DaveWardDrummer) September 12, 2022

6.

A sure sign the world is out of kilter when I find myself in agreement with John Redwood. All parties need to abandon the conference season, politicians need to return to Parliament and get down to tackling the serious problems that confront this country! https://t.co/FQpBZHemHa — trevorw1953 (@trevorw1953) September 12, 2022

7..

Or this!

I never thought I’d see John Redwood sprouting Marxist rubbish.

Parliament must observe traditions & show decorum.

The cost of living crisis pales into insignificance at this sad time.

We are a plucky nation happy to pay high prices if it means supporting our Royal Family.👑🇬🇧 https://t.co/exCJrER3ld — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 12, 2022

