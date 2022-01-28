We are still waiting for Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting Downing Street parties. But thankfully, Joe Lycett has stepped into the breach with his own spoof version.

Tweeting out his parody on Thursday morning, the comedian joked: “Leaked Sue Gray report reveals shocking abuse of the rules. Hard to see how the PM can cling on after this.”

The seven-point document suggested WhatsApp groups for organising parties were named “Definitely A Meeting” and “Down It Street”.

BREAKING: Leaked Sue Gray report reveals shocking abuse of the rules. Hard to see how the PM can cling on after this. pic.twitter.com/l0IQMcio0t — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) January 27, 2022

The made-up report ends: “Please forward any queries to my email ItsAllSueGravyBaby@aol.com…”

And despite it obviously being a gag, Lycett’s spoof reportedly sent tongues wagging in Westminster.

He tweeted a series of messages from someone who purports to work for a Cabinet minister, who said the joke tweet “was read as an actual serious leak from Sue Gray’s report”.

The “source” added: “U had MP staff literally running around panicking from what it said. Panic dallying MPs like we need to discuss this right now.”

This is an actual series of messages I have received from someone who works for a cabinet minister. Source is verified. pic.twitter.com/PVfCCjJMQL — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) January 27, 2022

It comes after culture secretary Nadine Dorries briefly retweeted – and hastily deleted – a post from Lycett which read: “Boris Johnson dont rise to it babe, im with nadine we r on ur side no matter what xoxox”

At least someone is having fun!

Related: Scandal-hit Boris ‘wobbling’ on national insurance plans – reports