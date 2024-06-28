Joe Biden’s Presidential debate horror show has seen him drift to the longest price he has ever been to retain his place at the White House.

Biden has fallen to huge odds of 4/1 for a second term in office, according to OLBG betting experts – meaning he now has an implied probability of just 29.4 per cent to beat Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

An error-strewn performance has led to a massive shift in the likely outcome of the race for the Presidency with Trump, now as low as 4/7 in the market following the debate on CNN.

Biden’s fumbling performance has led some in the Democrat Party to start considering whether to draft a new candidate in at the last minute to avoid more fiasco, and the statistical experts say Michelle Obama would be the most likely to see off Trump in a straight fight for the White House.

The 81-year-old is still the favourite to get the Democrat ticket to run against Trump, but California Governor Gavin Newsom (5/2), Vice-President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Obama (both 8/1) are the leading candidates to replace the President should it become necessary.

A fellow former First Lady, Hillary Clinton, remains in the market with odds of 28/1 to mount a second challenge against Trump following Presidential defeat in 2016.

Experts at OLBG have produced the new odds, which highlight the dilemma faced by the Democratic party as Biden (12/5) and his Vice-President Harris (6/5) are both given lower statistical chances in a contest against Trump than those currently outside of the White House administration.

Candidate Odds Implied probability % Joe Biden 8/13 61.7% Gavin Newsom 5/2 28.6% Michelle Obama 8/1 11.1% Kamala Harris 8/1 11.1% Gretchen Whitmer 22/1 4.3% Hilary Clinton 28/1 3.4% Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 33/1 2.9%

Head-to-head chance vs Donald Trump

Candidate Odds Implied probability % Michelle Obama 4/5 55.6% Gretchen Whitmer 5/6 54.1% Gavin Newsom 5/6 54.1% Kamala Harris 6/5 45.5% Joe Biden 12/5 29.4%

