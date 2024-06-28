England may soon be navigatable without having to step foot in a Conservative constituency if the latest MRP polling proves to be accurate.

Four opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, all of which put Labour ahead of the Conservatives by a comfortable margin and Reform close behind the Tories in third place.

The latest poll by YouGov, carried out online from June 24-25 among 2,035 adults in Britain, gives Labour an 18-percentage point lead over the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 36 per cent, Conservative 18 per cent, Reform 17 per cent, Liberal Democrats 15 per cent, Green 8 per cent, SNP 3 per cent, Plaid Cymru 1 per cent and other parties 2 per cent.

A poll by BMG, carried out online from June 24-26 among 1,522 adults in Britain, has Labour 22 points ahead, while Redfield & Wilton and Techne give Labour a lead of 23 points and 22 points respectively.

The long lead has opened up the prospect of being able to walk the length and breadth of England without stepping foot inside a Tory constituency for what is believed to be the first time.

It could be time to polish off those hiking boots!

This is from @ElectionMapsUK and is just for fun of course, but according to its latest prediction it would be possible to walk the length and width of England and not set foot in a Tory seat #GTTO #ToryWipeout2024 pic.twitter.com/lBx3DKIsaN — Matthew Pennell (@Matt_building) June 27, 2024

