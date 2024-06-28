Sir Keir Starmer’s party has miraculously managed to wrestle Pimms drinkers away from the Conservatives ahead of the General Election, a new poll has found.

The Labour Party now comfortably leads the Tories across almost all drink types, including the much-loved summer drink usually associated with the more well-to-do classes.

Only gin and tonic drinkers back Labour and Conservatives in equal measure, while the sherry quaffers still side with Rishi Sunak’s party by a comfortable margin.

Lager drinkers, meanwhile, have been revealed to be overwhelmingly pro-Labour, as are IPA drinkers and VK lovers.

Reform UK fares best with shandy drinkers, with 23 per cent of pubgoers who like a splash of lemonade in their ale saying they will be voting for the right-wing outfit on July 4th.

Labour is leading with Pimms drinkers?



The mainstream centre-right really is cooked! pic.twitter.com/wIA8szMKgq — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) June 28, 2024

Rachel Reeves recently announced a five-point plan to stop pub closures on the campaign trail, accusing the Conservatives over overseeing the shuttering of 10 pubs a week since 2010.

Labour will step in to stop pubs being boarded up by giving communities new right-to-buy powers.

Reeves also gave the strongest hint yet that beer duty could be frozen when, if elected, she unveils her first Budget this autumn.

