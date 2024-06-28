Anti-immigrant campaigner Tommy Robinson who co-founded the far-right English Defence League group is an Irish citizen, a Canadian arrest document appears to show.

The outspoken campaigner was arrested in Calgary this week and was ordered to stay in the country and hand in his passport.

Footage posted online showed him being handcuffed and led to the back of a waiting car.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, said on X, formerly Twitter: “None of this makes sense, I’m now detained in Calgary, prevented from leaving the city, these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada and meeting with guests for podcasts.

“I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home.”

The 41-year-old had been booked to speak in three Canadian cities by an outlet called Rebel News.

Ezra Levant from Rebel News made appeals on X for donations to cover Robinson’s legal fees.

An arrest document has since been making the rounds on social media which appears to show Robinson is an Irish citizen.

Robinson has an Irish mother and an English father, allowing him to take citizenship within an EU country.

