Jo Swinson perfectly highlighted Reform’s ‘incoherency’ on net zero during an appearance on Newsnight.

The former Lib Dem leader clashed with former Reform press officer Gawain Towler over his party’s anti-net zero stance.

Responding to Towler’s claim that net zero ‘does no good for the country’, Swinson called out Reform’s hypocrisy of saying they care for children whilst also choosing not to address the climate crisis.

This comes after Reform leader Nigel Farage said his party would scrap the two-child benefit limit.

Swinson told Towler: “It is just incoherent to say that you care about children and you don’t want to address the climate crisis. It’s like saying we care about children but we’re going to sell the family silver that we would have passed on to the grandchildren.

“What is the inheritance that we are going to give them?”

Swinson went on to explain how it was possible to both reduce child poverty now whilst also ensuring younger generations have a brighter future.

She then pointed out how Reform weren’t calling for any taxes on wealths, suggesting this might be because party leader Nigel Farage doesn’t want to ‘annoy his stockbroker mates.’

Former Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Reform's Gawain Towler clash on Net Zero. #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/eaAG7on6nr — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 27, 2025

