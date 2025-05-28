The UK Independence Party has said they will ‘deport hate groups like Kneecap to North Korea’.

The party released a statement via social media today, in which they said: “Hate groups like Kneecap will be permanently deported,” the post read.

“They will be given a choice: voluntarily leave and never return, or we will deport you to somewhere like North Korea.”

They will be given a choice: voluntarily leave and never return, or we will deport you to somewhere like North Korea.

The right-wing party attached an image to the post, which read: “Under a UKIP government, hate groups like ‘Kneecap’ would be permanently removed from the United Kingdom.”

The political group enjoyed some electoral success in the past; however, their support has significantly declined in the past decade after former leader Nigel Farage stepped down to form his own party, Reform UK.

This statement follows Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill’s expression of solidarity with Belfast rap trio Kneecap after member Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, was charged with a terror offence last week.

The performer allegedly displayed a Hezbollah flag at the group’s concert in London last year.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll asked Ms O’Neill where she stood on supporting Mr Ó hAnnaidh.

“I think that highlighting genocide, highlighting the inhumane slaughter of defenceless citizens, is not a crime.

“That’s certainly my view, and I send solidarity to all those protesting and calling for an end to the genocide in Palestine,” she stated.

Following Mo Chara’s charge last week, the group released a statement, saying they “deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend” themselves.

“This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction. We are not the story. Genocide is. As they profit from genocide, they use an ‘anti-terror law’ against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage.”

They concluded: “We will fight you in your court. We will win. Free Palestine.”